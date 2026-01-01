Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Misato Tanaka
Misato Tanaka Misato Tanaka
Kinoafisha Persons Misato Tanaka

Misato Tanaka

Misato Tanaka

Date of Birth
9 February 1977
Age
49 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actress
Height
165 cm (5 ft 5 in)
Actor type
Horror actress, Thriller heroine

Popular Films

Sadako vs. Kayako 5.6
Sadako vs. Kayako (2016)

Filmography

Sadako vs. Kayako 5.6
Sadako vs. Kayako Sadako vs. Kayako
Horror, Thriller 2016, Japan
Watch trailer
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more