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Filmography
Misato Tanaka
Misato Tanaka
Kinoafisha
Persons
Misato Tanaka
Misato Tanaka
Misato Tanaka
Date of Birth
9 February 1977
Age
49 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actress
Height
165 cm (5 ft 5 in)
Actor type
Horror actress
,
Thriller heroine
Popular Films
5.6
Sadako vs. Kayako
(2016)
Filmography
5.6
Sadako vs. Kayako
Sadako vs. Kayako
Horror, Thriller
2016, Japan
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