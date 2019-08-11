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Ningali Lawford Ningali Lawford
Kinoafisha Persons Ningali Lawford

Ningali Lawford

Ningali Lawford

Date of Birth
1 January 1967
Age
52 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
11 August 2019
Actor type
Comedy actress, Dramatic actress

Popular Films

Upright 8.2
Upright (2019)
Last Cab to Darwin 7.2
Last Cab to Darwin (2015)

Filmography

Upright 8.2
Upright
Drama, Comedy 2019, Australia
Last Cab to Darwin 7.2
Last Cab to Darwin Last Cab to Darwin
Comedy, Drama 2015, Australia
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