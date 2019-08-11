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Filmography
Ningali Lawford
Ningali Lawford
Kinoafisha
Persons
Ningali Lawford
Ningali Lawford
Ningali Lawford
Date of Birth
1 January 1967
Age
52 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
11 August 2019
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
8.2
Upright
(2019)
7.2
Last Cab to Darwin
(2015)
Filmography
8.2
Upright
Drama, Comedy
2019, Australia
7.2
Last Cab to Darwin
Last Cab to Darwin
Comedy, Drama
2015, Australia
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