Marek Frąckowiak

Marek Frąckowiak

Date of Birth
16 August 1950
Age
67 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Date of death
6 November 2017
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Action heroine, Comedy actress

Popular Films

8.0
The Lullaby (1986)
Psy 7.6
Psy (1992)
7.6
What Will You Do When You Catch Me? (1978)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Kamerdyner 6.2
Kamerdyner
Drama, History, Romantic 2018, Poland
Basia
Basia
Drama 2017, Poland
Fire & Sword A Nation at War 7
Fire & Sword A Nation at War
Adventure, Drama, History 1999, Poland
Psy 7.6
Psy
Action, Crime, Drama 1992, Poland
Soccer Poker 7
Soccer Poker
Action, Comedy, Drama 1989, Poland
8
The Lullaby
Drama 1986, Poland / Switzerland
7.6
What Will You Do When You Catch Me?
Comedy 1978, Poland
