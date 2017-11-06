Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Marek Frąckowiak
Marek Frąckowiak
Kinoafisha
Persons
Marek Frąckowiak
Marek Frąckowiak
Marek Frąckowiak
Date of Birth
16 August 1950
Age
67 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Date of death
6 November 2017
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Action heroine, Comedy actress
Popular Films
8.0
The Lullaby
(1986)
7.6
Psy
(1992)
7.6
What Will You Do When You Catch Me?
(1978)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Comedy
Crime
Drama
History
Romantic
Year
All
2018
2017
1999
1992
1989
1986
1978
All
7
Films
7
Actress
7
6.2
Kamerdyner
Kamerdyner
Drama, History, Romantic
2018, Poland
Basia
Basia
Drama
2017, Poland
7
Fire & Sword A Nation at War
Ogniem i mieczem
Adventure, Drama, History
1999, Poland
7.6
Psy
Psy
Action, Crime, Drama
1992, Poland
7
Soccer Poker
Pilkarski poker
Action, Comedy, Drama
1989, Poland
8
The Lullaby
Kolysanka
Drama
1986, Poland / Switzerland
7.6
What Will You Do When You Catch Me?
Co mi zrobisz jak mnie zlapiesz
Comedy
1978, Poland
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree