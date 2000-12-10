Marie Windsor

Menu
Date of Birth
11 December 1919
Age
80 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Date of death
10 December 2000
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Thriller heroine
Popular Films
7.9
The Killing
(1956)
7.3
Force of Evil
(1948)
6.8
Bedtime Story
(1964)
6.8
Bedtime Story
Bedtime Story
Comedy
1964, USA
7.9
The Killing
The Killing
Thriller, Drama, Crime
1956, USA
7.3
Force of Evil
Force of Evil
Crime, Drama, Film-Noir
1948, USA
