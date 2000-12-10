Menu
Marie Windsor
Marie Windsor

Date of Birth
11 December 1919
Age
80 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Date of death
10 December 2000
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Thriller heroine

Popular Films

The Killing 7.9
The Killing (1956)
Force of Evil 7.3
Force of Evil (1948)
Bedtime Story 6.8
Bedtime Story (1964)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Bedtime Story 6.8
Bedtime Story Bedtime Story
Comedy 1964, USA
The Killing 7.9
The Killing The Killing
Thriller, Drama, Crime 1956, USA
Force of Evil 7.3
Force of Evil Force of Evil
Crime, Drama, Film-Noir 1948, USA
