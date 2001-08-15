Menu
Manon Gaurin
Kinoafisha
Manon Gaurin
Manon Gaurin
Date of Birth
7 January 1994
Age
32 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Comedy actress
Popular Films
8.2
Skam France
(2018)
5.6
August 15th
(2001)
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Year
All
2018
2001
All
2
Films
1
TV Shows
1
Actress
1
Director
1
8.2
Skam France
Drama, Comedy
2018, France
5.6
August 15th
15 août
Comedy
2001, France
