Alexandr Koutepov

Alexandr Koutepov

Date of Birth
11 October 1929
Age
69 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Date of death
25 July 1999
Actor type
Dramatic actor

Filmography

Genre
Year
Velká cesta 6.9
Velká cesta Bolshaya doroga
Biography, Drama 1962, USSR / Czechoslovakia
Northern Story 6.8
Northern Story Severnaya povest
Drama 1960, USSR
Our Fathers' Youth 6.6
Our Fathers' Youth Our Fathers' Youth
Drama, History 1958, USSR
Stories About Lenin 6.6
Stories About Lenin Rasskazy o Lenine
Biography, Drama 1958, USSR
