Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Alexandr Koutepov
Alexandr Koutepov
Kinoafisha
Persons
Alexandr Koutepov
Alexandr Koutepov
Alexandr Koutepov
Date of Birth
11 October 1929
Age
69 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Date of death
25 July 1999
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
6.9
Velká cesta
(1962)
6.8
Northern Story
(1960)
6.6
Our Fathers' Youth
(1958)
Filmography
Genre
All
Biography
Drama
History
Year
All
1962
1960
1958
All
4
Films
4
Actor
4
6.9
Velká cesta
Bolshaya doroga
Biography, Drama
1962, USSR / Czechoslovakia
6.8
Northern Story
Severnaya povest
Drama
1960, USSR
6.6
Our Fathers' Youth
Our Fathers' Youth
Drama, History
1958, USSR
6.6
Stories About Lenin
Rasskazy o Lenine
Biography, Drama
1958, USSR
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree