1 poster
Our Fathers' Youth

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 18 minutes
Production year 1958
World premiere 14 October 1958
Release date
14 October 1958 USSR
Production Moldova Film
Also known as
Yunost nashikh otsov, Die Neunzehn, Înfrîngerea, Our Fathers' Youth, The Youth of Our Parents, Tizenkilencen, Юность наших отцов
Director
Boris Rytsarev
Mikhail Kalik
Cast
Inna Vykhodtseva
Vitaliy Chetverikov
Georgi Yumatov
Viktor Terekhov
Cast and Crew
Film rating

6.6
Rate 10 votes
6.5 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
