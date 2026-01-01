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Mary Merrall
Mary Merrall
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mary Merrall
Mary Merrall
Mary Merrall
Date of Birth
5 January 1890
Age
83 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
31 August 1973
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
The Adventurer
,
Horror actor
Popular Films
7.5
Dead of Night
(1945)
6.3
Campbell's Kingdom
(1957)
Filmography
6.3
Campbell's Kingdom
Campbell's Kingdom
Drama, Adventure
1957, Great Britain
7.5
Dead of Night
Dead of Night
Horror
1945, Great Britain
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