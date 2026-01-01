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Mary Merrall Mary Merrall
Kinoafisha Persons Mary Merrall

Mary Merrall

Mary Merrall

Date of Birth
5 January 1890
Age
83 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
31 August 1973
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor, The Adventurer, Horror actor

Popular Films

Dead of Night 7.5
Dead of Night (1945)
Campbell's Kingdom 6.3
Campbell's Kingdom (1957)

Filmography

Campbell's Kingdom 6.3
Campbell's Kingdom Campbell's Kingdom
Drama, Adventure 1957, Great Britain
Dead of Night 7.5
Dead of Night Dead of Night
Horror 1945, Great Britain
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