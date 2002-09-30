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Maddie Ziegler
Maddie Ziegler
Kinoafisha
Persons
Maddie Ziegler
Maddie Ziegler
Maddie Ziegler
Date of Birth
30 September 2002
Age
23 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Dramatic actress
,
Action heroine
Popular Films
8.8
Sia: Nostalgic for The Present
(2026)
7.5
Leap!
(2017)
7.2
Scooby-Doo and Guess Who?
(2019)
Filmography
7.2
Ballerina Overdrive
Pretty Lethal
Action, Thriller
2026, USA
Watch trailer
8.8
Sia: Nostalgic for The Present
Sia: Nostalgic for the Present
Music
2026,
7.1
My Old Ass
My Old Ass
Comedy
2024, Canada / USA
Watch trailer
4.2
Music
Music
Drama, Musical
2021, USA
Watch trailer
7.2
Scooby-Doo and Guess Who?
Comedy, Family, Detective
2019, USA/South Korea/Philippines
7.5
Leap!
Ballerina
Animation, Family
2017, France / Canada
Watch trailer
6.7
The Book of Henry
The Book of Henry
Drama
2017, USA
Watch trailer
6.1
Austin & Ally
Comedy, Family, Music
2011, USA
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