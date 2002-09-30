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Maddie Ziegler
Maddie Ziegler Maddie Ziegler
Kinoafisha Persons Maddie Ziegler

Maddie Ziegler

Maddie Ziegler

Date of Birth
30 September 2002
Age
23 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Comedy actress, Dramatic actress, Action heroine

Popular Films

Sia: Nostalgic for The Present 8.8
Sia: Nostalgic for The Present (2026)
Leap! 7.5
Leap! (2017)
Scooby-Doo and Guess Who? 7.2
Scooby-Doo and Guess Who? (2019)

Filmography

Ballerina Overdrive 7.2
Ballerina Overdrive Pretty Lethal
Action, Thriller 2026, USA
Watch trailer
Sia: Nostalgic for The Present 8.8
Sia: Nostalgic for The Present Sia: Nostalgic for the Present
Music 2026,
My Old Ass 7.1
My Old Ass My Old Ass
Comedy 2024, Canada / USA
Watch trailer
Music 4.2
Music Music
Drama, Musical 2021, USA
Watch trailer
Scooby-Doo and Guess Who? 7.2
Scooby-Doo and Guess Who?
Comedy, Family, Detective 2019, USA/South Korea/Philippines
Leap! 7.5
Leap! Ballerina
Animation, Family 2017, France / Canada
Watch trailer
The Book of Henry 6.7
The Book of Henry The Book of Henry
Drama 2017, USA
Watch trailer
Austin & Ally 6.1
Austin & Ally
Comedy, Family, Music 2011, USA
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