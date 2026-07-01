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Poster of Sia: Nostalgic for The Present
Kinoafisha Films Sia: Nostalgic for The Present

Sia: Nostalgic for The Present

, 2026
Sia: Nostalgic for the Present
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Poster of Sia: Nostalgic for The Present
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Synopsis

A bold experience that challenges the genre that trades pop poetry for pure art. Impressive voices, impressive choreography and iconic performances, captured cinematically and sounded by an unparalleled catalog of hits.

Cast

Sia
Sia
Maddie Ziegler
Maddie Ziegler
Nick Lanzisera
Stephanie Mincone
Wyatt Rocker
Paul Dano
Paul Dano
Gaby Hoffmann
Gaby Hoffmann
Ben Mendelsohn
Ben Mendelsohn
Tig Notaro
Kristen Wiig
Kristen Wiig
Nicholas Lanziesera
Director Daniel Askill, Sia
Cast and Crew

Film details

Runtime 1 hour 15 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 23 July 2026
Release date
23 July 2026 Brazil
23 July 2026 Czechia
23 July 2026 Germany
23 July 2026 Great Britain
23 July 2026 Ireland PG
23 July 2026 Poland
Production Monkey Puzzle Productions
Also known as
Sia: Nostalgic for the Present

Film rating

0.0
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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