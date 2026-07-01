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Sia: Nostalgic for The Present
Sia: Nostalgic for The Present
, 2026
Sia: Nostalgic for the Present
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Synopsis
A bold experience that challenges the genre that trades pop poetry for pure art. Impressive voices, impressive choreography and iconic performances, captured cinematically and sounded by an unparalleled catalog of hits.
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Cast
Sia
Maddie Ziegler
Nick Lanzisera
Stephanie Mincone
Wyatt Rocker
Paul Dano
Gaby Hoffmann
Ben Mendelsohn
Tig Notaro
Kristen Wiig
Nicholas Lanziesera
Director
Daniel Askill
,
Sia
Cast and Crew
Film details
Runtime
1 hour 15 minutes
Production year
2026
World premiere
23 July 2026
Release date
23 July 2026
Brazil
23 July 2026
Czechia
23 July 2026
Germany
23 July 2026
Great Britain
23 July 2026
Ireland
PG
23 July 2026
Poland
Production
Monkey Puzzle Productions
Also known as
Sia: Nostalgic for the Present
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