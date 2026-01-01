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Mitya Labush
Mitya Labush Mitya Labush
Kinoafisha Persons Mitya Labush

Mitya Labush

Mitya Labush

Date of Birth
8 November 1985
Age
40 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Kumir 7.5
Kumir (2019)
Gorod tain 7.1
Gorod tain (2024)
72 chasa 6.6
72 chasa (2016)

Filmography

Babie carstvo 2
Babie carstvo 2
Detective, Comedy 2026, Russia
Babie carstvo 3
Babie carstvo 3
Detective, Comedy 2026, Russia
Babie carstvo
Babie carstvo
Detective, Comedy 2026, Russia
Sol po vkusu
Sol po vkusu
Romantic, 2025, Russia
Gorod tain 7.1
Gorod tain
Drama, Detective 2024, Russia
Magomaev 6.3
Magomaev
Drama, Music, Romantic 2020, Russia
Vedma
Vedma
Drama, Romantic, 2019, Russia/Ukraine
Kumir 7.5
Kumir
Drama, Mystery 2019, Russia
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