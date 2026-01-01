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Filmography
Mitya Labush
Mitya Labush
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mitya Labush
Mitya Labush
Mitya Labush
Date of Birth
8 November 1985
Age
40 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.5
Kumir
(2019)
7.1
Gorod tain
(2024)
6.6
72 chasa
(2016)
Filmography
Babie carstvo 2
Detective, Comedy
2026, Russia
Babie carstvo 3
Detective, Comedy
2026, Russia
Babie carstvo
Detective, Comedy
2026, Russia
Sol po vkusu
Romantic,
2025, Russia
7.1
Gorod tain
Drama, Detective
2024, Russia
6.3
Magomaev
Drama, Music, Romantic
2020, Russia
Vedma
Drama, Romantic,
2019, Russia/Ukraine
7.5
Kumir
Drama, Mystery
2019, Russia
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