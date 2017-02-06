Menu
Russian
Kuba poster
few votes IMDb Rating: 4.6
Kuba

Kuba (2017 - 2019)

Куба 18+
Production year 2017
Country Russia
Total seasons 2 seasons
Episode duration 46 minutes
TV channel НТВ
Runtime 33 hours 44 minutes

TV series description

"Cuba" is the story of Andrei Kubankov, nicknamed Cuba, who is trying to start a new life in Srednerechensk after a difficult betrayal by his wife and forced departure from the army. At first, Andrei seeks solace at the bottom of a glass, but soon he meets a girl and immediately becomes infatuated with her. However, his new acquaintance is kidnapped, and Andrei's skills acquired during his service help him find his beloved. As a result, Andrei secures a position in the local police department, where he is assigned the most high-profile cases.
Cast
Cast
Elena Safonova
Yuliya Takshina
Aleksey Makarov
Ekaterina Kuznetsova
Mitya Labush
Oleg Aleksandrovitsj Meteljov
Cast and Crew

Series rating

4.6 IMDb
Seasons
Season 1
2017, 24 episodes
 
Season 2
2019, 20 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
Stills
