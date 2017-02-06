"Cuba" is the story of Andrei Kubankov, nicknamed Cuba, who is trying to start a new life in Srednerechensk after a difficult betrayal by his wife and forced departure from the army. At first, Andrei seeks solace at the bottom of a glass, but soon he meets a girl and immediately becomes infatuated with her. However, his new acquaintance is kidnapped, and Andrei's skills acquired during his service help him find his beloved. As a result, Andrei secures a position in the local police department, where he is assigned the most high-profile cases.

