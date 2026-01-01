Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Melissa Bartolini Melissa Bartolini
Kinoafisha Persons Melissa Bartolini

Melissa Bartolini

Melissa Bartolini

Date of Birth
22 August 1987
Age
38 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Comedy actress, Dramatic actress

Popular Films

When Mom Is Away... With the Family 6.4
When Mom Is Away... With the Family (2020)
Fino a qui tutto bene 6.3
Fino a qui tutto bene (2014)
Tommaso 6.0
Tommaso (2016)

Filmography

Genre
Year
When Mom Is Away... With the Family 6.4
When Mom Is Away... With the Family 10 giorni con Babbo Natale
Comedy, Family 2020, Italy
Watch trailer
Tommaso 6
Tommaso Tommaso
Drama, Comedy 2016, Italy
Crushed Lives - Il sesso dopo i figli 5.2
Crushed Lives - Il sesso dopo i figli Crushed Lives - Il sesso dopo i figli
Comedy 2014, Italy
Fino a qui tutto bene 6.3
Fino a qui tutto bene Fino a qui tutto bene
Comedy 2014, Italy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more