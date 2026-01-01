Menu
Melissa Bartolini
Melissa Bartolini
Melissa Bartolini
Melissa Bartolini
Date of Birth
22 August 1987
Age
38 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Comedy actress, Dramatic actress
Popular Films
6.4
When Mom Is Away... With the Family
(2020)
6.3
Fino a qui tutto bene
(2014)
6.0
Tommaso
(2016)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Family
Year
All
2020
2016
2014
All
4
Films
4
Actress
4
6.4
When Mom Is Away... With the Family
10 giorni con Babbo Natale
Comedy, Family
2020, Italy
Watch trailer
6
Tommaso
Tommaso
Drama, Comedy
2016, Italy
5.2
Crushed Lives - Il sesso dopo i figli
Crushed Lives - Il sesso dopo i figli
Comedy
2014, Italy
6.3
Fino a qui tutto bene
Fino a qui tutto bene
Comedy
2014, Italy
