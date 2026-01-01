Menu
Māris Liepa
Māris Liepa
Māris Liepa
Date of Birth
27 July 1936
Age
52 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Date of death
26 March 1989
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Fantasy hero
Popular Films
8.4
Priklyucheniya Sherloka Kholmsa i doktora Vatsona: Dvadtsatyy vek nachinaetsya
(1986)
6.6
Mogila lva
(1971)
6.6
The Fourth
(1973)
Filmography
6
8.4
Priklyucheniya Sherloka Kholmsa i doktora Vatsona: Dvadtsatyy vek nachinaetsya
Priklyucheniya Sherloka Kholmsa i doktora Vatsona: Dvadtsatyy vek nachinaetsya
Crime, Detective
1986, USSR
5.7
Yunost Bembi
Yunost Bembi
Fantasy, Family
1986, USSR
6.5
Bambi's Childhood
Detstvo Bembi
Family
1985, USSR
6.1
Spartacus
Spartakus
Musical
1977, USSR
6.6
The Fourth
Chetvyortyy
Drama
1973, USSR
6.6
Mogila lva
Mogila lva
Drama
1971, USSR
