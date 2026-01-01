Menu
Māris Liepa
Date of Birth
27 July 1936
Age
52 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Date of death
26 March 1989
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Fantasy hero

Priklyucheniya Sherloka Kholmsa i doktora Vatsona: Dvadtsatyy vek nachinaetsya (1986)
Mogila lva 6.6
Mogila lva (1971)
The Fourth 6.6
The Fourth (1973)

Crime, Detective 1986, USSR
Fantasy, Family 1986, USSR
Family 1985, USSR
Musical 1977, USSR
Drama 1973, USSR
Drama 1971, USSR
