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Filmography
Nicolas Rimsky
Nicolas Rimsky
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nicolas Rimsky
Nicolas Rimsky
Nicolas Rimsky
Date of Birth
12 December 1889
Age
52 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Date of death
19 January 1942
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
6.4
People Die for Metal
(1919)
0.0
For the Sake of Beauty
(1917)
Filmography
6.4
People Die for Metal
Lyudi gibnut za metall
Drama, Short
1919, USSR
For the Sake of Beauty
Konkurs krasoty
Short
1917, USSR
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