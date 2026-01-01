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Nicolas Rimsky Nicolas Rimsky
Kinoafisha Persons Nicolas Rimsky

Nicolas Rimsky

Nicolas Rimsky

Date of Birth
12 December 1889
Age
52 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Date of death
19 January 1942
Actor type
Dramatic actor

Popular Films

6.4
People Die for Metal (1919)
0.0
For the Sake of Beauty (1917)

Filmography

6.4
People Die for Metal Lyudi gibnut za metall
Drama, Short 1919, USSR
For the Sake of Beauty Konkurs krasoty
Short 1917, USSR
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