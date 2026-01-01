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Yuri Yurovsky Yuri Yurovsky
Kinoafisha Persons Yuri Yurovsky

Yuri Yurovsky

Yuri Yurovsky

Date of Birth
3 May 1894
Age
65 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Date of death
30 December 1959
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, The Adventurer, Fantasy hero

Popular Films

Die Nibelungen: Siegfried 8.1
Die Nibelungen: Siegfried (1924)
Die Nibelungen: Kriemhild's Revenge 7.9
Die Nibelungen: Kriemhild's Revenge (1924)
Zhukovsky 6.9
Zhukovsky (1950)

Filmography

Zhukovsky 6.9
Zhukovsky Zhukovsky
Drama, Biography 1950, USSR
Die Nibelungen: Kriemhild's Revenge 7.9
Die Nibelungen: Kriemhild's Revenge Die Nibelungen: Kriemhilds Rache
Adventure, Drama, Fantasy 1924, Germany
Die Nibelungen: Siegfried 8.1
Die Nibelungen: Siegfried Die Nibelungen: Siegfried
Adventure, Drama, Fantasy 1924, Germany
6.4
People Die for Metal Lyudi gibnut za metall
Drama, Short 1919, USSR
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