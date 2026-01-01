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About
Filmography
Yuri Yurovsky
Yuri Yurovsky
Kinoafisha
Persons
Yuri Yurovsky
Yuri Yurovsky
Yuri Yurovsky
Date of Birth
3 May 1894
Age
65 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Date of death
30 December 1959
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
The Adventurer
,
Fantasy hero
Popular Films
8.1
Die Nibelungen: Siegfried
(1924)
7.9
Die Nibelungen: Kriemhild's Revenge
(1924)
6.9
Zhukovsky
(1950)
Filmography
6.9
Zhukovsky
Zhukovsky
Drama, Biography
1950, USSR
7.9
Die Nibelungen: Kriemhild's Revenge
Die Nibelungen: Kriemhilds Rache
Adventure, Drama, Fantasy
1924, Germany
8.1
Die Nibelungen: Siegfried
Die Nibelungen: Siegfried
Adventure, Drama, Fantasy
1924, Germany
6.4
People Die for Metal
Lyudi gibnut za metall
Drama, Short
1919, USSR
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