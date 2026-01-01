Menu
Cast & Crew
No poster for this film
For the Sake of Beauty
For the Sake of Beauty
Konkurs krasoty
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Short
Synopsis
The story of a bride and groom who were engaged in childhood, met by chance at a resort and fell in love. The film has not survived.
Expand
Country
USSR
Production year
1917
World premiere
1 January 1918
Release date
1 January 1918
Russia
1 January 1918
USSR
Production
Tovarischestvo Iosifa Ermolyeva
Also known as
Konkurs krasoty, Concours de beauté, For the Sake of Beauty, In the Name of Beauty, The Beauty Contest, Twenty Million, Twenty Millions, Во имя красоты, Двадцать миллионов, Конкурс красоты
Director
Alexander Volkov
Cast
Nicolas Rimsky
Zoia Karabanova
Cast and Crew
Film rating
0.0
Rate
0
vote
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
