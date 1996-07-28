Menu
Aleksandr Sokolov

Aleksandr Sokolov

Date of Birth
28 August 1906
Age
89 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Date of death
28 July 1996
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Katerina Izmailova 7.5
Katerina Izmailova (1966)
Day of Sun and Rain 7.5
Day of Sun and Rain (1968)
The Twelve Months 7.4
The Twelve Months (1972)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Pechniki 6.8
Pechniki Pechniki
Drama 1982, USSR
Malchishki 7.3
Malchishki Malchishki
Drama 1978, USSR
Zavyalovskiye chudiki 6.2
Zavyalovskiye chudiki Zavyalovskiye chudiki
Comedy 1978, USSR
The Twelve Months 7.4
The Twelve Months Dvenadtsat mesyatsev
Family, Fairy Tale 1972, USSR
Watch trailer
The Prince and the Pauper 7
The Prince and the Pauper Prints i nishchiy
Adventure, Family 1972, USSR
Day of Sun and Rain 7.5
Day of Sun and Rain Den solntsa i dozhdya
Family 1968, USSR
Give a Paw, Friend! 6.8
Give a Paw, Friend! Day lapu, drug!
Drama, Children's 1967, USSR
Katerina Izmailova 7.5
Katerina Izmailova Katerina Izmailova
Drama, Musical 1966, USSR
Workers' Settlement 6.6
Workers' Settlement Rabochiy posyolok
Drama 1965, USSR
Puchina 7.3
Puchina Puchina
Drama 1958, USSR
Vragi 5.5
Vragi Vragi
Drama 1953, USSR
