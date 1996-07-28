Menu
Aleksandr Sokolov
Aleksandr Sokolov
Date of Birth
28 August 1906
Age
89 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Date of death
28 July 1996
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, The Adventurer
Popular Films
7.5
Katerina Izmailova
(1966)
7.5
Day of Sun and Rain
(1968)
7.4
The Twelve Months
(1972)
Filmography
6.8
Pechniki
Pechniki
Drama
1982, USSR
7.3
Malchishki
Malchishki
Drama
1978, USSR
6.2
Zavyalovskiye chudiki
Zavyalovskiye chudiki
Comedy
1978, USSR
7.4
The Twelve Months
Dvenadtsat mesyatsev
Family, Fairy Tale
1972, USSR
Watch trailer
7
The Prince and the Pauper
Prints i nishchiy
Adventure, Family
1972, USSR
7.5
Day of Sun and Rain
Den solntsa i dozhdya
Family
1968, USSR
6.8
Give a Paw, Friend!
Day lapu, drug!
Drama, Children's
1967, USSR
7.5
Katerina Izmailova
Katerina Izmailova
Drama, Musical
1966, USSR
6.6
Workers' Settlement
Rabochiy posyolok
Drama
1965, USSR
7.3
Puchina
Puchina
Drama
1958, USSR
5.5
Vragi
Vragi
Drama
1953, USSR
