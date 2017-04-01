Menu
Gösta Ekman
Gösta Ekman
Date of Birth
28 July 1939
Age
77 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Date of death
1 April 2017
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor, Horror actor
Popular Films
7.6
The Adventures of Picasso
(1978)
7.6
Face to Face
(1976)
6.6
Wonderful Adventures of Nils
(1962)
Filmography
6.5
La Marche de l'empereur / The Emperor's Journey
La Marche de l'empereur / The Emperor's Journey
Family, Documentary
2005, France
7.6
The Adventures of Picasso
The Adventures of Picasso
Comedy
1978, Sweden
7.6
Face to Face
Ansikte mot ansikte
Drama, Horror, Mystery
1976, Sweden
6.6
Wonderful Adventures of Nils
Nils Holgerssons underbara resa
Fantasy, Animation, Family
1962, Sweden
