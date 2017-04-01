Gösta Ekman

Menu
Date of Birth
28 July 1939
Age
77 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Date of death
1 April 2017
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor, Horror actor

Popular Films

The Adventures of Picasso 7.6
The Adventures of Picasso (1978)
Face to Face 7.6
Face to Face (1976)
Wonderful Adventures of Nils 6.6
Wonderful Adventures of Nils (1962)

Filmography

Genre
Year
La Marche de l'empereur / The Emperor's Journey 6.5
La Marche de l'empereur / The Emperor's Journey La Marche de l'empereur / The Emperor's Journey
Family, Documentary 2005, France
The Adventures of Picasso 7.6
The Adventures of Picasso The Adventures of Picasso
Comedy 1978, Sweden
Face to Face 7.6
Face to Face Ansikte mot ansikte
Drama, Horror, Mystery 1976, Sweden
Wonderful Adventures of Nils 6.6
Wonderful Adventures of Nils Nils Holgerssons underbara resa
Fantasy, Animation, Family 1962, Sweden
