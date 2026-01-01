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Michael Pressman Michael Pressman
Kinoafisha Persons Michael Pressman

Michael Pressman

Michael Pressman

Date of Birth
1 July 1950
Age
75 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Producer, Director

Popular Films

Justified 8.2
Justified (2010)
In Treatment 8.1
In Treatment (2008)
Weeds 8.1
Weeds (2005)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Alaska Daily 7.3
Alaska Daily
Drama 2022, USA/Canada
Chicago Med 7.6
Chicago Med
Drama 2015, USA
NCIS: New Orleans 7
NCIS: New Orleans
Drama, Crime 2014, USA
Elementary 7.7
Elementary
Drama, Crime, Detective 2012, USA
Blue Bloods 7.1
Blue Bloods
Drama, Crime 2010, USA
Justified 8.2
Justified
Drama, Crime, Western 2010, USA
Cashmere Mafia 6.8
Cashmere Mafia
Drama, Comedy 2008, USA
In Treatment 8.1
In Treatment
Drama 2008, USA
Grey's Anatomy 7.9
Grey's Anatomy
Drama, Romantic 2005, USA
Weeds 8.1
Weeds
Drama, Comedy, Crime 2005, USA
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit 8
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
Drama, Crime 1999, USA
Lake Placid 5.8
Lake Placid Lake Placid
Action, Comedy, Horror 1999, USA
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze 6.1
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze
Comedy, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi 1991, USA / Hong Kong
Law & Order 7.8
Law & Order
Drama, Crime 1990, USA
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