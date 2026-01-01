Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Awards
Michael Pressman
Michael Pressman
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michael Pressman
Michael Pressman
Michael Pressman
Date of Birth
1 July 1950
Age
75 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Producer, Director
Popular Films
8.2
Justified
(2010)
8.1
In Treatment
(2008)
8.1
Weeds
(2005)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Comedy
Crime
Detective
Drama
Horror
Romantic
Sci-Fi
Western
Year
All
2022
2015
2014
2012
2010
2008
2005
1999
1991
1990
All
14
Films
2
TV Shows
12
Producer
1
Director
13
7.3
Alaska Daily
Drama
2022, USA/Canada
7.6
Chicago Med
Drama
2015, USA
7
NCIS: New Orleans
Drama, Crime
2014, USA
7.7
Elementary
Drama, Crime, Detective
2012, USA
7.1
Blue Bloods
Drama, Crime
2010, USA
8.2
Justified
Drama, Crime, Western
2010, USA
6.8
Cashmere Mafia
Drama, Comedy
2008, USA
8.1
In Treatment
Drama
2008, USA
7.9
Grey's Anatomy
Drama, Romantic
2005, USA
8.1
Weeds
Drama, Comedy, Crime
2005, USA
8
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
Drama, Crime
1999, USA
5.8
Lake Placid
Lake Placid
Action, Comedy, Horror
1999, USA
6.1
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze
Comedy, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
1991, USA / Hong Kong
7.8
Law & Order
Drama, Crime
1990, USA
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree