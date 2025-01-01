Menu
László Nemes
Awards
Awards and nominations of László Nemes
Awards and nominations of László Nemes
Cannes Film Festival 2015
Competition
Winner
François Chalais Award
Winner
Grand Prize of the Jury
Winner
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Golden Camera
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2017
Best Film Not in the English Language
Winner
Venice Film Festival 2018
Competition
Winner
Best Film
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2007
Best Short Film
Nominee
