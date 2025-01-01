Menu
Awards and nominations of László Nemes

László Nemes
Cannes Film Festival 2015 Cannes Film Festival 2015
Competition
Winner
François Chalais Award
Winner
Grand Prize of the Jury
Winner
Palme d'Or
Nominee
 Golden Camera
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2017 BAFTA Awards 2017
Best Film Not in the English Language
Winner
Venice Film Festival 2018 Venice Film Festival 2018
Competition
Winner
Best Film
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2007 Venice Film Festival 2007
Best Short Film
Nominee
