Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Steffen Münster
Steffen Münster
Kinoafisha
Persons
Steffen Münster
Steffen Münster
Steffen Münster
Date of Birth
1 January 1964
Age
62 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
6.9
Schuld
(2015)
6.2
Stella: A Life
(2023)
6.1
The Chambermaid Lynn
(2014)
Filmography
6.2
Stella: A Life
Stella: A Life
Drama, War
2023, Austria / Germany / Switzerland
6.9
Schuld
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2015, Germany
6.1
The Chambermaid Lynn
Das Zimmermädchen Lynn
Drama
2014, Germany
5.8
Viktor Vogel – Commercial Man
Viktor Vogel - Commercial Man
Comedy
2001, Germany
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree