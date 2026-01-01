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Steffen Münster Steffen Münster
Kinoafisha Persons Steffen Münster

Steffen Münster

Steffen Münster

Date of Birth
1 January 1964
Age
62 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Thriller hero

Popular Films

Schuld 6.9
Schuld (2015)
Stella: A Life 6.2
Stella: A Life (2023)
The Chambermaid Lynn 6.1
The Chambermaid Lynn (2014)

Filmography

Stella: A Life 6.2
Stella: A Life Stella: A Life
Drama, War 2023, Austria / Germany / Switzerland
Schuld 6.9
Schuld
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2015, Germany
The Chambermaid Lynn 6.1
The Chambermaid Lynn Das Zimmermädchen Lynn
Drama 2014, Germany
Viktor Vogel – Commercial Man 5.8
Viktor Vogel – Commercial Man Viktor Vogel - Commercial Man
Comedy 2001, Germany
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