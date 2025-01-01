Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Alma Pöysti
Awards
Awards and nominations of Alma Pöysti
Alma Pöysti
About
Filmography
Articles
Awards
Awards and nominations of Alma Pöysti
Golden Globes 2024
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree