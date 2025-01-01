Menu
Kinoafisha Persons Alma Pöysti Awards

Awards and nominations of Alma Pöysti

Alma Pöysti
Golden Globes 2024 Golden Globes 2024
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Nominee
