Aleksandr Muratov

Date of Birth
15 February 1952
Age
74 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Director, Writer

Popular Films

Moonzund 7.3
Moonzund (1987)
Avdotya Pavlovna 6.7
Avdotya Pavlovna (1966)
Do you know how to live? 6.7
Do you know how to live? (1970)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Alhimik. Eliksir Fausta
Alhimik. Eliksir Fausta
Drama, Detective 2015, Russia
Dostali! Dostali!
Romantic 2015, Russia
32 dekabrya 4.9
32 dekabrya 32 dekabrya
Comedy 2004, Russia
Bulvarnyy pereplyot 4.5
Bulvarnyy pereplyot Bulvarnyy pereplyot
Comedy 2003, Russia
Lvinaya dolya 6.4
Lvinaya dolya Lvinaya dolya
Action, Crime 2001, Russia
Dose detektiva Dubrovskogo 5.9
Dose detektiva Dubrovskogo
Crime, Detective 1999, Russia
Valdshnepy
Valdshnepy
Drama 1996, Ukraine
Road to nowhere 6.1
Road to nowhere Doroga nikuda
Drama 1992, Ukraine
His Nickname Is Beast 5.5
His Nickname Is Beast ...Po prozvishchu 'Zver'
Action, Crime 1991, USSR
Kriminalnyy kvartet 6.6
Kriminalnyy kvartet Kriminalnyy kvartet
Action, Adventure, Crime 1989, USSR
Moonzund 7.3
Moonzund Moonzund
Drama, Romantic, War, History 1987, USSR
Kontrakt veka 5.9
Kontrakt veka Kontrakt veka
History 1985, USSR
Tamozhnya 5.4
Tamozhnya Tamozhnya
Crime 1982, USSR
Do you know how to live? 6.7
Do you know how to live? Do you know how to live?
Romantic 1970, USSR
Avdotya Pavlovna 6.7
Avdotya Pavlovna Avdotya Pavlovna
Drama 1966, USSR
On the Steep Cliff 6.6
On the Steep Cliff On the Steep Cliff
Drama 1962, USSR
