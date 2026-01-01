Menu
Aleksandr Muratov
Aleksandr Muratov
Aleksandr Muratov
Aleksandr Muratov
Aleksandr Muratov
Date of Birth
15 February 1952
Age
74 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Director, Writer
Popular Films
7.3
Moonzund
(1987)
6.7
Avdotya Pavlovna
(1966)
6.7
Do you know how to live?
(1970)
Filmography
Alhimik. Eliksir Fausta
Drama, Detective
2015, Russia
Dostali!
Dostali!
Romantic
2015, Russia
4.9
32 dekabrya
32 dekabrya
Comedy
2004, Russia
4.5
Bulvarnyy pereplyot
Bulvarnyy pereplyot
Comedy
2003, Russia
6.4
Lvinaya dolya
Lvinaya dolya
Action, Crime
2001, Russia
5.9
Dose detektiva Dubrovskogo
Crime, Detective
1999, Russia
Valdshnepy
Drama
1996, Ukraine
6.1
Road to nowhere
Doroga nikuda
Drama
1992, Ukraine
5.5
His Nickname Is Beast
...Po prozvishchu 'Zver'
Action, Crime
1991, USSR
6.6
Kriminalnyy kvartet
Kriminalnyy kvartet
Action, Adventure, Crime
1989, USSR
7.3
Moonzund
Moonzund
Drama, Romantic, War, History
1987, USSR
5.9
Kontrakt veka
Kontrakt veka
History
1985, USSR
5.4
Tamozhnya
Tamozhnya
Crime
1982, USSR
6.7
Do you know how to live?
Do you know how to live?
Romantic
1970, USSR
6.7
Avdotya Pavlovna
Avdotya Pavlovna
Drama
1966, USSR
6.6
On the Steep Cliff
On the Steep Cliff
Drama
1962, USSR
