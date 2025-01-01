Menu
Awards and nominations of Andrew Haigh
BAFTA Awards 2024
Outstanding British Film of the Year
Nominee
Best Director
Nominee
Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2016
Alexander Korda Award for Best British Film
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2017
Best Film
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 2015
Golden Berlin Bear
Nominee
