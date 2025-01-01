Menu
Awards and nominations of Andrew Haigh

Andrew Haigh
BAFTA Awards 2024 BAFTA Awards 2024
Outstanding British Film of the Year
Nominee
 Best Director
Nominee
 Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2016 BAFTA Awards 2016
Alexander Korda Award for Best British Film
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2017 Venice Film Festival 2017
Best Film
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 2015 Berlin International Film Festival 2015
Golden Berlin Bear
Nominee
