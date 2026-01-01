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Laurence Côte Laurence Côte
Kinoafisha Persons Laurence Côte

Laurence Côte

Laurence Côte

Date of Birth
11 February 1965
Age
61 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress

Popular Films

Nouvelle vague 6.6
Nouvelle vague (1990)
Looking for Cheyenne 6.6
Looking for Cheyenne (2005)
The Life of the Dead 6.6
The Life of the Dead (1991)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Auction 6.5
Auction Le tableau volé
Comedy, Drama 2024, France
Never Die Young 6.3
Never Die Young Never Die Young
Drama, Documentary 2013, Luxembourg
Looking for Cheyenne 6.6
Looking for Cheyenne Oublier Cheyenne
Drama 2005, France
The Life of the Dead 6.6
The Life of the Dead La vie des morts
Drama 1991, France
Nouvelle vague 6.6
Nouvelle vague Nouvelle vague
Drama 1990, France / Switzerland
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