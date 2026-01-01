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About
Filmography
Laurence Côte
Laurence Côte
Kinoafisha
Persons
Laurence Côte
Laurence Côte
Laurence Côte
Date of Birth
11 February 1965
Age
61 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
6.6
Nouvelle vague
(1990)
6.6
Looking for Cheyenne
(2005)
6.6
The Life of the Dead
(1991)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Documentary
Drama
Year
All
2024
2013
2005
1991
1990
All
5
Films
5
Actress
5
6.5
Auction
Le tableau volé
Comedy, Drama
2024, France
6.3
Never Die Young
Never Die Young
Drama, Documentary
2013, Luxembourg
6.6
Looking for Cheyenne
Oublier Cheyenne
Drama
2005, France
6.6
The Life of the Dead
La vie des morts
Drama
1991, France
6.6
Nouvelle vague
Nouvelle vague
Drama
1990, France / Switzerland
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