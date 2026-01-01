Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Marte Magnusdotter Solem
Marte Magnusdotter Solem
Kinoafisha
Persons
Marte Magnusdotter Solem
Marte Magnusdotter Solem
Marte Magnusdotter Solem
Date of Birth
1 January 1978
Age
48 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Science-fiction hero, Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.8
Loveable
(2024)
6.9
Out of Nature
(2014)
6.7
Thelma
(2017)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Romantic
Sci-Fi
Year
All
2024
2017
2014
All
3
Films
3
Actor
3
7.8
Loveable
Elskling
Drama
2024, Norway
Watch trailer
6.7
Thelma
Thelma
Sci-Fi, Romantic
2017, France / Sweden / Denmark / Norway
Watch trailer
6.9
Out of Nature
Mot naturen
Comedy, Drama
2014, Norway
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree