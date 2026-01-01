Menu
Marte Magnusdotter Solem

Date of Birth
1 January 1978
Age
48 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Science-fiction hero, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Loveable 7.8
Loveable (2024)
Out of Nature 6.9
Out of Nature (2014)
Thelma 6.7
Thelma (2017)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Loveable 7.8
Loveable Elskling
Drama 2024, Norway
Thelma 6.7
Thelma Thelma
Sci-Fi, Romantic 2017, France / Sweden / Denmark / Norway
Out of Nature 6.9
Out of Nature Mot naturen
Comedy, Drama 2014, Norway
