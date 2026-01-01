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Filmography
Milena Steinmasslová
Milena Steinmasslová
Kinoafisha
Persons
Milena Steinmasslová
Milena Steinmasslová
Milena Steinmasslová
Date of Birth
21 March 1955
Age
71 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
7.8
Living Large
(2024)
7.8
Nemá tajemství
(2022)
7.6
Gerta Schnirch
(2026)
Filmography
7.6
Gerta Schnirch
Gerta Schnirch
Drama, History
2026, Czechia / Germany
Watch trailer
7.8
Living Large
Zivot k sezrání
Animation, Comedy, Family
2024, Czechia / France / Slovakia
Watch trailer
7.8
Nemá tajemství
Nemá tajemství
Drama, Detective
2022, Czechia
5.8
US 2
My 2
Drama, Romantic
2014, Czechia
7.1
The Little Mermaid
Malá morská víla
Drama, Family, Fantasy
1976, Czechoslovakia / USSR
7.4
How to Drown Dr. Mracek, the Lawyer
Jak utopit dr. Mrácka aneb Konec vodníku v Cechách
Comedy, Fantasy, Romantic
1975, Czechoslovakia
6.6
Love
Láska
Romantic
1973, Czechoslovakia
6.7
The Secret of a Great Narrator
Tajemství velikeho vypravece
Biography, Comedy, Drama
1972, Czechoslovakia
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