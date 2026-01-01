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Milena Steinmasslová Milena Steinmasslová
Kinoafisha Persons Milena Steinmasslová

Milena Steinmasslová

Milena Steinmasslová

Date of Birth
21 March 1955
Age
71 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

Living Large 7.8
Living Large (2024)
Nemá tajemství 7.8
Nemá tajemství (2022)
Gerta Schnirch 7.6
Gerta Schnirch (2026)

Filmography

Gerta Schnirch 7.6
Gerta Schnirch Gerta Schnirch
Drama, History 2026, Czechia / Germany
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Living Large 7.8
Living Large Zivot k sezrání
Animation, Comedy, Family 2024, Czechia / France / Slovakia
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Nemá tajemství 7.8
Nemá tajemství Nemá tajemství
Drama, Detective 2022, Czechia
US 2 5.8
US 2 My 2
Drama, Romantic 2014, Czechia
The Little Mermaid 7.1
The Little Mermaid Malá morská víla
Drama, Family, Fantasy 1976, Czechoslovakia / USSR
How to Drown Dr. Mracek, the Lawyer 7.4
How to Drown Dr. Mracek, the Lawyer Jak utopit dr. Mrácka aneb Konec vodníku v Cechách
Comedy, Fantasy, Romantic 1975, Czechoslovakia
Love 6.6
Love Láska
Romantic 1973, Czechoslovakia
The Secret of a Great Narrator 6.7
The Secret of a Great Narrator Tajemství velikeho vypravece
Biography, Comedy, Drama 1972, Czechoslovakia
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