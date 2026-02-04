Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Gerta Schnirch
7.6
Gerta Schnirch - gerta schnirch | trailer | serial killer 2025
Kinoafisha Films Gerta Schnirch
7.6

Gerta Schnirch

, 2026
Gerta Schnirch
Czechia, Germany / Drama, History
Trailers
Going 0
Not going 0
Poster of Gerta Schnirch
7.6
Going 0
Not going 0
Gerta Schnirch - gerta schnirch | trailer | serial killer 2025
Gerta Schnirch  gerta schnirch | trailer | serial killer 2025

Synopsis

Gerta grows up in 1930s Brno in a mixed Czech-German family, which brings her into conflict with her father as he embraces Nazi ideology. Despite this, they remain connected through their shared love of music. During the occupation, Gerta joins the student resistance with her beloved Karel, but the war takes everything from her and leaves her with a dark secret that shapes her future. After the war, though innocent, Gerta is violently forced into the wild expulsion and must leave her hometown with her infant daughter. She survives the hardest years on a rural farm, reunites with Karel, and returns to Brno hoping for a normal life—yet the past continues to haunt her. The two-part TV film Gerta Schnirch offers a personal view of 20th-century history through the fate of a woman caught between two worlds.

Cast

Milena Steinmasslová
Oskar Hes
Jan Grundman
Martina Czyzová
Johann von Bülow
Johann von Bülow
Kristýna Nováková
Director Tomáš Mašín
Writer Tomáš Mašín, Alice Nellis, Ondrej Gabriel, Katerina Tucková
Composer Adrian Cermak
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Czechia / Germany
Runtime 2 hours 50 minutes
Production year 2026
Online premiere 4 February 2026
World premiere 4 February 2026
Production Ceská Televize
Also known as
Gerta Schnirch

Film rating

7.6
Rate 10 votes
7.6 IMDb

Film Trailers

All trailers
Gerta Schnirch - gerta schnirch | trailer | serial killer 2025
Gerta Schnirch Gerta schnirch | trailer | serial killer 2025
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Project Hail Mary
Project Hail Mary
2026, USA, Sci-Fi, Thriller, Drama, Comedy, Adventure
The Drama
The Drama
2026, USA, Romantic, Comedy, Drama
Angels of War
Angels of War
2026, Russia, Drama, History, War
Your Heart Will Be Broken
Your Heart Will Be Broken
2026, Russia, Romantic
Moya sobaka - kosmonavt
Moya sobaka - kosmonavt
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure, Comedy, Children's
Kommersant
Kommersant
2026, Russia, Drama, Adaptation
Domovyonok Kuzya 2
Domovyonok Kuzya 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Children's
Petrushka
Petrushka
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Priklyucheniya zhyoltogo chemodanchika
Priklyucheniya zhyoltogo chemodanchika
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy, Adventure, Fantasy
Super Mario Galaxy
Super Mario Galaxy
2026, Japan / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Adaptation, Horror
Normal
Normal
2026, Canada / USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Roditelskiy dom
Roditelskiy dom
2025, Belarus / Russia, Comedy, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more