Marco Lorenzini

Date of Birth
17 November 1950
Age
75 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
The Adventurer, Voice actor, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

The Brand New Testament 7.3
The Brand New Testament (2015)
The Racer 5.9
The Racer (2020)
The Muckles - The Quest for a New Home 4.7
The Muckles - The Quest for a New Home (2023)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Muckles - The Quest for a New Home 4.7
The Muckles - The Quest for a New Home Die Mucklas ... und wie sie zu Pettersson und Findus kamen
Adventure, Animation, Family 2023, Germany
The Racer 5.9
The Racer The Racer
Drama, Sport 2020, Belgium / Ireland / Luxembourg
The Brand New Testament 7.3
The Brand New Testament Le tout nouveau testament
Comedy 2015, Belgium / France / Luxembourg
Retrograde 3.2
Retrograde Retrograde
Action, Sci-Fi 2004, Luxembourg / Italy / Great Britain / USA
