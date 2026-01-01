Menu
Marco Lorenzini
Marco Lorenzini
Marco Lorenzini
Marco Lorenzini
Date of Birth
17 November 1950
Age
75 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
The Adventurer, Voice actor, Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.3
The Brand New Testament
(2015)
5.9
The Racer
(2020)
4.7
The Muckles - The Quest for a New Home
(2023)
Filmography
4
4.7
The Muckles - The Quest for a New Home
Die Mucklas ... und wie sie zu Pettersson und Findus kamen
Adventure, Animation, Family
2023, Germany
Watch trailer
5.9
The Racer
The Racer
Drama, Sport
2020, Belgium / Ireland / Luxembourg
7.3
The Brand New Testament
Le tout nouveau testament
Comedy
2015, Belgium / France / Luxembourg
Watch trailer
3.2
Retrograde
Retrograde
Action, Sci-Fi
2004, Luxembourg / Italy / Great Britain / USA
