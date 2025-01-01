Menu
Awards
Awards and nominations of Deniz Gamze Ergüven
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Deniz Gamze Ergüven
Cannes Film Festival 2015
Label Europa Cinemas
Winner
Golden Camera
Nominee
Queer Palm
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2006
Cinefondation Award
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2017
Best Film Not in the English Language
Nominee
