Kinoafisha Persons Deniz Gamze Ergüven Awards

Awards and nominations of Deniz Gamze Ergüven

Deniz Gamze Ergüven
Cannes Film Festival 2015 Cannes Film Festival 2015
Label Europa Cinemas
Winner
Golden Camera
Nominee
 Queer Palm
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2006 Cannes Film Festival 2006
Cinefondation Award
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2017 BAFTA Awards 2017
Best Film Not in the English Language
Nominee
