Kinoafisha Persons Sarah Lancashire Awards

Sarah Lancashire
BAFTA Awards 2024 BAFTA Awards 2024
Leading Actress
Winner
Drama Series
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2017 BAFTA Awards 2017
Leading Actress
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2014 BAFTA Awards 2014
Supporting Actress
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2023 BAFTA Awards 2023
Leading Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2015 BAFTA Awards 2015
Leading Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2013 BAFTA Awards 2013
Supporting Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2005 BAFTA Awards 2005
Best New Director (Fiction)
Nominee
