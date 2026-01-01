Menu
Alex Maruny

Alex Maruny

Date of Birth
7 June 1990
Age
35 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actor, Producer
Actor type
Comedy actor, Romantic hero, Horror actor

Popular Films

Barcelona Christmas Night 6.4
Barcelona Christmas Night (2015)
Ghost Graduation 6.3
Ghost Graduation (2012)
Love, Divided 5.9
Love, Divided (2024)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Love, Divided 5.9
Love, Divided Pared con pared
Comedy, Romantic 2024, Spain
Watch trailer
Framed 4.6
Framed Framed
Horror 2017, Spain
Barcelona Christmas Night 6.4
Barcelona Christmas Night Barcelona, nit d'hivern
Romantic, Comedy 2015, Spain
Watch trailer
Ghost Graduation 6.3
Ghost Graduation Ghost Graduation
Fantasy, Comedy, Adventure 2012, Spain
