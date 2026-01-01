Menu
Alex Maruny
Date of Birth
7 June 1990
Age
35 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actor, Producer
Actor type
Comedy actor, Romantic hero, Horror actor
Popular Films
6.4
Barcelona Christmas Night
(2015)
6.3
Ghost Graduation
(2012)
5.9
Love, Divided
(2024)
Filmography
5.9
Love, Divided
Pared con pared
Comedy, Romantic
2024, Spain
Watch trailer
4.6
Framed
Framed
Horror
2017, Spain
6.4
Barcelona Christmas Night
Barcelona, nit d'hivern
Romantic, Comedy
2015, Spain
Watch trailer
6.3
Ghost Graduation
Ghost Graduation
Fantasy, Comedy, Adventure
2012, Spain
