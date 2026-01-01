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Natallia Rodrigues
Natallia Rodrigues Natallia Rodrigues
Kinoafisha Persons Natallia Rodrigues

Natallia Rodrigues

Natallia Rodrigues

Date of Birth
22 May 1992
Age
34 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Romantic actress, Comedy actress

Popular Films

Nocturna 7.3
Nocturna (2007)
High Seas 6.6
High Seas (2019)
La sala 6.4
La sala (2019)

Filmography

Castigo divino 4.6
Castigo divino Castigo divino
2026, Spain
Kraken:The Black Book of Hours 6.4
Kraken:The Black Book of Hours Kraken. El libro negro de las horas
2026, Spain
All That We Never Were 5.1
All That We Never Were Todo lo que nunca fuimos
Drama, Romantic 2026, Spain / USA
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Tickets
Love, Divided 5.9
Love, Divided Pared con pared
Comedy, Romantic 2024, Spain
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Stoyan 5.8
Stoyan Stoyan
Horror, Thriller 2021, Spain
La sala 6.4
La sala
Thriller, Crime, Drama 2019, Spain
High Seas 6.6
High Seas
Drama, Crime, Detective 2019, Spain
Three Many Weddings 6.2
Three Many Weddings Tres bodas de más
Comedy 2013, Spain
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