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Filmography
Natallia Rodrigues
Natallia Rodrigues
Kinoafisha
Persons
Natallia Rodrigues
Natallia Rodrigues
Natallia Rodrigues
Date of Birth
22 May 1992
Age
34 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
7.3
Nocturna
(2007)
6.6
High Seas
(2019)
6.4
La sala
(2019)
Filmography
4.6
Castigo divino
Castigo divino
2026, Spain
6.4
Kraken:The Black Book of Hours
Kraken. El libro negro de las horas
2026, Spain
5.1
All That We Never Were
Todo lo que nunca fuimos
Drama, Romantic
2026, Spain / USA
Watch trailer
Tickets
5.9
Love, Divided
Pared con pared
Comedy, Romantic
2024, Spain
Watch trailer
5.8
Stoyan
Stoyan
Horror, Thriller
2021, Spain
6.4
La sala
Thriller, Crime, Drama
2019, Spain
6.6
High Seas
Drama, Crime, Detective
2019, Spain
6.2
Three Many Weddings
Tres bodas de más
Comedy
2013, Spain
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