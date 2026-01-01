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Levon Harutyunyan Levon Harutyunyan
Kinoafisha Persons Levon Harutyunyan

Levon Harutyunyan

Levon Harutyunyan

Date of Birth
19 January 1967
Age
59 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

The Mistress of Fate 8.9
The Mistress of Fate (2024)
Thank You, Dad 7.1
Thank You, Dad (2014)
Solnce, more, dva stvola 7.0
Solnce, more, dva stvola (2024)

Filmography

Simon 6.8
Simon
Drama, Comedy 2025, Russia
Solnce, more, dva stvola 7
Solnce, more, dva stvola
Comedy, Crime 2024, Russia
7 dney, 7 nochey 6.9
7 dney, 7 nochey 7 dney, 7 nochey
Family, Comedy 2024, Russia
Watch trailer
To the camp - Special squad 5.7
To the camp - Special squad To the camp - Special squad
Comedy, Drama, Family 2024, Armenia
The Mistress of Fate 8.9
The Mistress of Fate Хозяйка судьбы
2024, Armenia
Mer Baky 4 6.5
Mer Baky 4 Mer Baky 4
Comedy 2021, Armenia
Watch trailer
Super mama 6.6
Super mama Super Mama
Comedy 2014, Armenia
Watch trailer
Thank You, Dad 7.1
Thank You, Dad Thank You, Dad
Comedy, Romantic 2014, Armenia
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