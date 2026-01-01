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Filmography
Levon Harutyunyan
Levon Harutyunyan
Kinoafisha
Persons
Levon Harutyunyan
Levon Harutyunyan
Levon Harutyunyan
Date of Birth
19 January 1967
Age
59 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
8.9
The Mistress of Fate
(2024)
7.1
Thank You, Dad
(2014)
7.0
Solnce, more, dva stvola
(2024)
Filmography
6.8
Simon
Drama, Comedy
2025, Russia
7
Solnce, more, dva stvola
Comedy, Crime
2024, Russia
6.9
7 dney, 7 nochey
7 dney, 7 nochey
Family, Comedy
2024, Russia
Watch trailer
5.7
To the camp - Special squad
To the camp - Special squad
Comedy, Drama, Family
2024, Armenia
8.9
The Mistress of Fate
Хозяйка судьбы
2024, Armenia
6.5
Mer Baky 4
Mer Baky 4
Comedy
2021, Armenia
Watch trailer
6.6
Super mama
Super Mama
Comedy
2014, Armenia
Watch trailer
7.1
Thank You, Dad
Thank You, Dad
Comedy, Romantic
2014, Armenia
Show more
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