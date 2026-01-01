Mark Kelley

Menu
Date of Birth
26 June 1973
Age
52 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, Horror actor
7.2
The Hot Zone
(2019)
6.1
Buster's Mal Heart
(2016)
6.0
The Do-Deca-Pentathlon
(2012)
4.7
Little Bites
Little Bites
Horror
2024, USA
Watch trailer
7.2
The Hot Zone
Drama, Sci-Fi, Thriller
2019, USA
6.1
Buster's Mal Heart
Buster's Mal Heart
Crime, Drama, Detective
2016, USA
6
The Do-Deca-Pentathlon
The Do-Deca-Pentathlon
Comedy
2012, USA
5.1
Answers to Nothing
Answers to Nothing
Drama, Detective
2011, USA
Watch trailer
5.5
Removal
Removal
Thriller
2010, USA
Watch trailer
