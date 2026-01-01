Menu
Mark Kelley

Mark Kelley

Date of Birth
26 June 1973
Age
52 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, Horror actor

Popular Films

The Hot Zone 7.2
The Hot Zone (2019)
Buster's Mal Heart 6.1
Buster's Mal Heart (2016)
The Do-Deca-Pentathlon 6.0
The Do-Deca-Pentathlon (2012)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Little Bites 4.7
Little Bites Little Bites
Horror 2024, USA
The Hot Zone 7.2
The Hot Zone
Drama, Sci-Fi, Thriller 2019, USA
Buster's Mal Heart 6.1
Buster's Mal Heart Buster's Mal Heart
Crime, Drama, Detective 2016, USA
The Do-Deca-Pentathlon 6
The Do-Deca-Pentathlon The Do-Deca-Pentathlon
Comedy 2012, USA
Answers to Nothing 5.1
Answers to Nothing Answers to Nothing
Drama, Detective 2011, USA
Removal 5.5
Removal Removal
Thriller 2010, USA
