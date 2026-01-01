Menu
Mariano Arce
Mariano Arce
Mariano Arce
Mariano Arce
Mariano Arce
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, The Adventurer
Popular Films
6.7
The Tale of King Crab
(2021)
6.4
Jauja
(2014)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Drama
Year
All
2021
2014
All
2
Films
2
Actor
2
6.7
The Tale of King Crab
Re Granchio
Adventure, Drama
2021, Argentina / France / Italy
6.4
Jauja
Jauja
Drama
2014, Argentina / Denmark / France / Mexico / USA / Germany / Brazil / Netherlands
Watch trailer
