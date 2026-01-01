Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Mariano Arce Mariano Arce
Kinoafisha Persons Mariano Arce

Mariano Arce

Mariano Arce

Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, The Adventurer

Popular Films

The Tale of King Crab 6.7
The Tale of King Crab (2021)
Jauja 6.4
Jauja (2014)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Tale of King Crab 6.7
The Tale of King Crab Re Granchio
Adventure, Drama 2021, Argentina / France / Italy
Jauja 6.4
Jauja Jauja
Drama 2014, Argentina / Denmark / France / Mexico / USA / Germany / Brazil / Netherlands
Watch trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more