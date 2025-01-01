Menu
Tony McNamara
Academy Awards, USA 2024 Academy Awards, USA 2024
Best Adapted Screenplay
Academy Awards, USA 2019 Academy Awards, USA 2019
Best Original Screenplay
 Best Original Screenplay
Golden Globes 2024 Golden Globes 2024
Best Screenplay, Motion Picture
Golden Globes, USA 2019 Golden Globes, USA 2019
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
 Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Primetime Emmy Awards 2020 Primetime Emmy Awards 2020
Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series
BAFTA Awards 2019 BAFTA Awards 2019
Outstanding British Film of the Year
Outstanding British Film of the Year
Best Screenplay (Original)
Best Screenplay (Original)
BAFTA Awards 2024 BAFTA Awards 2024
Outstanding British Film of the Year
 Best Screenplay (Adapted)
