Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Tony McNamara
Awards
Awards and nominations of Tony McNamara
Tony McNamara
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Tony McNamara
Academy Awards, USA 2024
Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2019
Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
Golden Globes 2024
Best Screenplay, Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2019
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2020
Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2019
Outstanding British Film of the Year
Winner
Outstanding British Film of the Year
Winner
Best Screenplay (Original)
Winner
Best Screenplay (Original)
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2024
Outstanding British Film of the Year
Nominee
Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree