Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Yury Grigorovich
Yury Grigorovich Yury Grigorovich
Kinoafisha Persons Yury Grigorovich

Yury Grigorovich

Yury Grigorovich

Date of Birth
2 January 1927
Age
98 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
19 May 2025

Popular Films

Spartacus 7.0
Spartacus (2021)
Spartacus 6.2
Spartacus (1977)
Schelkunchik 0.0
Schelkunchik (2014)

Filmography

The Sleeping Beauty
The Sleeping Beauty The Sleeping Beauty
Ballet 2024, Russia
Watch trailer
Spartacus 7
Spartacus Spartacus
Theatrical, Ballet 2021, Russia
Bolshoy teatr: Lebedinoe ozero
Bolshoy teatr: Lebedinoe ozero
Ballet 2020, Russia
The Nutcracker
The Nutcracker The Nutcracker
Ballet 2018, Russia
Lebedinoe ozero
Lebedinoe ozero
Ballet 2017, Russia
The Sleeping Beauty
The Sleeping Beauty The Sleeping Beauty
Ballet 2017, Russia
The Golden Age
The Golden Age The Golden Age
Ballet 2016, Russia
Zhizel
Zhizel
Ballet 2015, Russia
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more