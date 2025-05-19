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Moscow, RU
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About
Yury Grigorovich
Yury Grigorovich
Kinoafisha
Persons
Yury Grigorovich
Yury Grigorovich
Yury Grigorovich
Date of Birth
2 January 1927
Age
98 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
19 May 2025
Popular Films
7.0
Spartacus
(2021)
6.2
Spartacus
(1977)
0.0
Schelkunchik
(2014)
Filmography
The Sleeping Beauty
The Sleeping Beauty
Ballet
2024, Russia
Watch trailer
7
Spartacus
Spartacus
Theatrical, Ballet
2021, Russia
Bolshoy teatr: Lebedinoe ozero
Ballet
2020, Russia
The Nutcracker
The Nutcracker
Ballet
2018, Russia
Lebedinoe ozero
Ballet
2017, Russia
The Sleeping Beauty
The Sleeping Beauty
Ballet
2017, Russia
The Golden Age
The Golden Age
Ballet
2016, Russia
Zhizel
Ballet
2015, Russia
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