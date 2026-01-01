Marisa Román

Menu
Date of Birth
30 January 1982
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Action hero

Popular Films

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Zero Hour 6.8
The Zero Hour La hora cero
Action 2010, Venezuela
