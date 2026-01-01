Menu
Marisa Román
Date of Birth
30 January 1982
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Action hero
Popular Films
6.8
The Zero Hour
(2010)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Year
All
2010
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
6.8
The Zero Hour
La hora cero
Action
2010, Venezuela
