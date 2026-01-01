Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Laureano Olivares
Laureano Olivares
Kinoafisha
Persons
Laureano Olivares
Laureano Olivares
Laureano Olivares
Date of Birth
16 September 1978
Age
47 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Action hero
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
6.8
The Zero Hour
(2010)
6.8
Clase, La
(2007)
Filmography
6.8
The Zero Hour
La hora cero
Action
2010, Venezuela
6.8
Clase, La
Clase, La
Drama
2007, Venezuela
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree