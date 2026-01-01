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Laureano Olivares Laureano Olivares
Kinoafisha Persons Laureano Olivares

Laureano Olivares

Laureano Olivares

Date of Birth
16 September 1978
Age
47 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Action hero, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

The Zero Hour 6.8
The Zero Hour (2010)
Clase, La 6.8
Clase, La (2007)

Filmography

The Zero Hour 6.8
The Zero Hour La hora cero
Action 2010, Venezuela
Clase, La 6.8
Clase, La Clase, La
Drama 2007, Venezuela
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