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What to watch
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About
Filmography
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Alex Ross Perry
Alex Ross Perry
Kinoafisha
Persons
Alex Ross Perry
Alex Ross Perry
Alex Ross Perry
Date of Birth
14 July 1984
Age
41 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Writer, Actor, Director
Actor type
Comedy actor
Popular Films
9.1
GHOST: Rite Here Rite Now
(2024)
7.3
Christopher Robin
(2018)
6.8
V/H/S/Halloween
(2025)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Comedy
Drama
Family
Horror
Music
Musical
Year
All
2025
2024
2023
2021
2018
2017
2016
2014
All
9
Films
8
TV Shows
1
Director
6
Producer
3
Writer
5
Actor
1
6.8
V/H/S/Halloween
V/H/S/Halloween
Horror
2025, USA
Watch trailer
9.1
GHOST: Rite Here Rite Now
Rite Here Rite Now
Music
2024, Sweden / USA
6.4
The Sweet East
The Sweet East
Drama
2023, USA
Watch trailer
5.3
Cinema Toast
Comedy
2021, USA
7.3
Christopher Robin
Christopher Robin
Adventure, Comedy, Family
2018, USA
Watch trailer
5.9
Her Smell
Her Smell
Drama, Musical
2018, USA
5.8
Golden Exits
Golden Exits
Drama
2017, USA
Watch trailer
5.9
Joshy
Joshy
Comedy
2016, USA
Watch trailer
6.3
Listen Up Philip
Listen Up Philip
Drama
2014, USA
Watch trailer
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