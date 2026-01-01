Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Alex Ross Perry Alex Ross Perry
Kinoafisha Persons Alex Ross Perry

Alex Ross Perry

Alex Ross Perry

Date of Birth
14 July 1984
Age
41 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Writer, Actor, Director
Actor type
Comedy actor

Popular Films

GHOST: Rite Here Rite Now 9.1
GHOST: Rite Here Rite Now (2024)
Christopher Robin 7.3
Christopher Robin (2018)
6.8
V/H/S/Halloween (2025)

Filmography

Genre
Year
6.8
V/H/S/Halloween V/H/S/Halloween
Horror 2025, USA
Watch trailer
GHOST: Rite Here Rite Now 9.1
GHOST: Rite Here Rite Now Rite Here Rite Now
Music 2024, Sweden / USA
The Sweet East 6.4
The Sweet East The Sweet East
Drama 2023, USA
Watch trailer
Cinema Toast 5.3
Cinema Toast
Comedy 2021, USA
Christopher Robin 7.3
Christopher Robin Christopher Robin
Adventure, Comedy, Family 2018, USA
Watch trailer
Her Smell 5.9
Her Smell Her Smell
Drama, Musical 2018, USA
Golden Exits 5.8
Golden Exits Golden Exits
Drama 2017, USA
Watch trailer
Joshy 5.9
Joshy Joshy
Comedy 2016, USA
Watch trailer
Listen Up Philip 6.3
Listen Up Philip Listen Up Philip
Drama 2014, USA
Watch trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more