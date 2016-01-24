After his engagement suddenly ends, Joshy and a few his friends decide to take advantage of what was supposed to be his bachelor party in Ojai, California. In their attempt to help Joshy deal with the recent turn of events, the guys turn the getaway into a raucous weekend filled with drugs, booze, debauchery, and hot tubs. Written and directed by Jeff Baena and featuring an ensemble cast of hilarious comedic talents-including Thomas Middleditch (HBO's "Silicon Valley"), Adam Pally (TV's "Happy Endings"), Alex Ross Perry (director of Queen of Earth), Nick Kroll (TV's "The League"), Brett Gelman (TV's "Married") and Jenny Slate (Obvious Child) -Jeff Baena's sophomore feature is a wickedly amusing portrayal of male bonding and emotional incompetence.