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Poster of Joshy
5.9
Joshy - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Joshy
5.9

Joshy

, 2016
Joshy
USA / Comedy / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Joshy
5.9
Joshy - Trailer
Joshy  Trailer

Synopsis

After his engagement suddenly ends, Joshy and a few his friends decide to take advantage of what was supposed to be his bachelor party in Ojai, California. In their attempt to help Joshy deal with the recent turn of events, the guys turn the getaway into a raucous weekend filled with drugs, booze, debauchery, and hot tubs. Written and directed by Jeff Baena and featuring an ensemble cast of hilarious comedic talents-including Thomas Middleditch (HBO's "Silicon Valley"), Adam Pally (TV's "Happy Endings"), Alex Ross Perry (director of Queen of Earth), Nick Kroll (TV's "The League"), Brett Gelman (TV's "Married") and Jenny Slate (Obvious Child) -Jeff Baena's sophomore feature is a wickedly amusing portrayal of male bonding and emotional incompetence.

Cast

Thomas Middleditch
Thomas Middleditch
Josh
Adam Pally
Adam Pally
Ari
Alex Ross Perry
Adam
Nick Kroll
Nick Kroll
Eric
Brett Gelman
Brett Gelman
Greg
Jenny Slate
Jenny Slate
Jodi
Lauren Graham
Lauren Graham
Katee
Aubrey Plaza
Aubrey Plaza
Jen
Joe Swanberg
Aaron
Kris Swanberg
Kris Swanberg
Anita
Director Jeff Baena
Writer Jeff Baena
Composer Devendra Banhart
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 33 minutes
Production year 2016
Online premiere 12 August 2016
World premiere 24 January 2016
Release date
24 January 2016 Russia 18+
24 January 2016 Kazakhstan
12 August 2016 Sweden 15
24 January 2016 Ukraine
MPAA R
Production American Zoetrope, Bow and Arrow Entertainment, Destro Films
Also known as
Joshy, Bachelor party, Joshy - Ein voll geiles Wochenende, Un weekend al limite, Zűrös hétvége, Джоши, ジョシーとさよならの週末

Film rating

5.9
Rate 13 votes
5.9 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 24 December 2020

Film Trailers

All trailers
Joshy - Trailer
Joshy Trailer
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel

Quotes

Adam Does she like desperate broken men with nothing to offer?
Jodi Most American women like that kind of thing.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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