Aki Asakura
Aki Asakura

Aki Asakura

Date of Birth
23 September 1991
Age
34 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Height
165 cm (5 ft 5 in)
Actor type
Thriller hero, Dramatic actor, Voice actor

Popular Films

The Tale of the Princess Kaguya 8.2
The Tale of the Princess Kaguya (2013)
Summer Blooms 6.6
Summer Blooms (2017)
Kamen byôtô 5.6
Kamen byôtô (2020)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Kamen byôtô 5.6
Kamen byôtô Kamen byôtô
Thriller 2020, Japan
Summer Blooms 6.6
Summer Blooms Shigatsu no nagai yume
Drama 2017, Japan
The Tale of the Princess Kaguya 8.2
The Tale of the Princess Kaguya Kaguyahime no monogatari / The Tale of The Princess Kaguya
Animation, Anime 2013, Japan
Watch trailer
