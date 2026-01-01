Menu
Aki Asakura
Date of Birth
23 September 1991
Age
34 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Height
165 cm (5 ft 5 in)
Actor type
Thriller hero, Dramatic actor, Voice actor
Popular Films
8.2
The Tale of the Princess Kaguya
(2013)
6.6
Summer Blooms
(2017)
5.6
Kamen byôtô
(2020)
Filmography
5.6
Kamen byôtô
Kamen byôtô
Thriller
2020, Japan
6.6
Summer Blooms
Shigatsu no nagai yume
Drama
2017, Japan
8.2
The Tale of the Princess Kaguya
Kaguyahime no monogatari / The Tale of The Princess Kaguya
Animation, Anime
2013, Japan
Watch trailer
