Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Alex Manugian
Alex Manugian
Kinoafisha
Persons
Alex Manugian
Alex Manugian
Alex Manugian
Occupation
Writer, Actor
Actor type
Science-fiction hero, Thriller hero
Popular Films
7.8
Grey's Anatomy
(2005)
7.1
Coherence
(2013)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Romantic
Sci-Fi
Thriller
Year
All
2013
2005
All
2
Films
1
TV Shows
1
Writer
2
Actor
1
7.1
Coherence
Coherence
Sci-Fi, Thriller
2013, USA
Watch trailer
7.8
Grey's Anatomy
Drama, Romantic
2005, USA
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree