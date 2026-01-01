Menu
Alex Manugian
Kinoafisha Persons Alex Manugian

Alex Manugian

Alex Manugian

Occupation
Writer, Actor
Actor type
Science-fiction hero, Thriller hero

Popular Films

Grey's Anatomy 7.8
Grey's Anatomy (2005)
Coherence 7.1
Coherence (2013)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Coherence 7.1
Coherence Coherence
Sci-Fi, Thriller 2013, USA
Watch trailer
Grey's Anatomy 7.8
Grey's Anatomy
Drama, Romantic 2005, USA
