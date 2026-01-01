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Maury Sterling
Maury Sterling
Kinoafisha
Persons
Maury Sterling
Maury Sterling
Maury Sterling
Date of Birth
1 September 1971
Age
54 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Actor, Producer
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Action hero
,
Science-fiction hero
Popular Films
8.3
Homeland
(2011)
8.1
Angel
(1999)
8.0
Lie to Me
(2009)
Filmography
5.8
Suits: L.A.
Drama
2025, USA
6.9
Interior Chinatown
Drama, Crime,
2024, USA
5.9
Shatter Belt
Sci-Fi
2024, USA
6.9
My Dead Friend Zoe
My Dead Friend Zoe
Comedy, Drama, War
2024, USA
6.2
Blade Runner: Black Lotus
Drama, Action, Anime, Sci-Fi
2021, Japan/USA
6.8
NCIS: Hawaiʻi
Drama, Action, Crime
2021, USA
7.2
Extant
Drama, Sci-Fi, Thriller
2014, USA
7.1
Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce
Drama, Comedy, Romantic
2014, USA
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