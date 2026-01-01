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Lauren Maher
Lauren Maher Lauren Maher
Kinoafisha Persons Lauren Maher

Lauren Maher

Lauren Maher

Date of Birth
11 September 1977
Age
48 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Action heroine, The Adventurer, Science-fiction heroine

Popular Films

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl 8.5
Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003)
Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest 7.9
Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest (2006)
Coherence 7.1
Coherence (2013)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Coherence 7.1
Coherence Coherence
Sci-Fi, Thriller 2013, USA
Watch trailer
Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest 7.9
Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest
Action, Fairy Tale, Comedy, Adventure 2006, USA
Watch trailer
Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl 8.5
Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl
Adventure, Action 2003, USA
Watch trailer
Tickets
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