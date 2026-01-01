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About
Filmography
Lauren Maher
Lauren Maher
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lauren Maher
Lauren Maher
Lauren Maher
Date of Birth
11 September 1977
Age
48 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Action heroine
,
The Adventurer
,
Science-fiction heroine
Popular Films
8.5
Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl
(2003)
Tickets
7.9
Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest
(2006)
7.1
Coherence
(2013)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Comedy
Fairy Tale
Sci-Fi
Thriller
Year
All
2013
2006
2003
All
3
Films
3
Actress
3
7.1
Coherence
Coherence
Sci-Fi, Thriller
2013, USA
Watch trailer
7.9
Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest
Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest
Action, Fairy Tale, Comedy, Adventure
2006, USA
Watch trailer
8.5
Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl
Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl
Adventure, Action
2003, USA
Watch trailer
Tickets
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