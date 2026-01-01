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Laura Regan Laura Regan
Kinoafisha Persons Laura Regan

Laura Regan

Laura Regan

Date of Birth
17 October 1977
Age
48 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Action heroine, Science-fiction heroine

Popular Films

Cold Case 7.5
Cold Case (2003)
Nikita 7.5
Nikita (2010)
Constantine 7.5
Constantine (2014)

Filmography

Constantine 7.5
Constantine
Drama, Action, Horror 2014, USA
Atlas Shrugged: Who Is John Galt? 4.3
Atlas Shrugged: Who Is John Galt? Atlas Shrugged: Part III
Sci-Fi, Detective, Drama 2014, USA
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Fairly Legal 7.5
Fairly Legal
Drama 2011, USA
Nikita 7.5
Nikita
Drama, Action, Crime 2010, USA
Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles 7.5
Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles
Drama, Action, Sci-Fi 2008, USA
Dead Silence 6.2
Dead Silence Dead Silence
Horror 2006, USA
Ghost Whisperer 6.8
Ghost Whisperer
Drama, Fantasy 2005, USA
Cold Case 7.5
Cold Case
Drama, Crime 2003, USA
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