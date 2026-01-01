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About
Filmography
Laura Regan
Laura Regan
Kinoafisha
Persons
Laura Regan
Laura Regan
Laura Regan
Date of Birth
17 October 1977
Age
48 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Action heroine
,
Science-fiction heroine
Popular Films
7.5
Cold Case
(2003)
7.5
Nikita
(2010)
7.5
Constantine
(2014)
Filmography
7.5
Constantine
Drama, Action, Horror
2014, USA
4.3
Atlas Shrugged: Who Is John Galt?
Atlas Shrugged: Part III
Sci-Fi, Detective, Drama
2014, USA
Watch trailer
7.5
Fairly Legal
Drama
2011, USA
7.5
Nikita
Drama, Action, Crime
2010, USA
7.5
Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles
Drama, Action, Sci-Fi
2008, USA
6.2
Dead Silence
Dead Silence
Horror
2006, USA
6.8
Ghost Whisperer
Drama, Fantasy
2005, USA
7.5
Cold Case
Drama, Crime
2003, USA
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