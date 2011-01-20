Menu
Fairly Legal poster
1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Fairly Legal

Fairly Legal (2011 - 2012)

Fairly Legal 18+
Production year 2011
Country USA
Total seasons 2 seasons
Episode duration 43 minutes
TV channel USA Network
Runtime 16 hours 29 minutes

TV series description

"Fairly Legal" is a series about a disillusioned female lawyer who is fed up with the justice system in her country. Kate Reed has been working as a lawyer for many years, and her sad experience speaks of corrupt judges, biased witnesses, and ineffective public defenders. Kate decides to leave the legal profession to pursue a rare but important profession. She wants to become a court mediator - an independent intermediary between conflicting parties. Her new responsibilities include searching for and proving the truth.
Cast Characters
Creator
Michael Sardo
Sarah Shahi
Sarah Shahi Kate Reed
Michael Trucco
Michael Trucco Justin Patrick
Virginia Williams Lauren Reed
Baron Vaughn
Baron Vaughn Leonardo Prince
Ryan Johnson Ben Grogan
Cast and Crew

Series rating

8.0
Rate 10 votes
7.3 IMDb
Seasons
Fairly Legal - Season 1 Season 1
2011, 10 episodes
 
Fairly Legal - Season 2 Season 2
2012, 13 episodes
 
Stills
