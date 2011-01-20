"Fairly Legal" is a series about a disillusioned female lawyer who is fed up with the justice system in her country. Kate Reed has been working as a lawyer for many years, and her sad experience speaks of corrupt judges, biased witnesses, and ineffective public defenders. Kate decides to leave the legal profession to pursue a rare but important profession. She wants to become a court mediator - an independent intermediary between conflicting parties. Her new responsibilities include searching for and proving the truth.

