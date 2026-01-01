Menu
Maria Howell
Maria Howell
Date of Birth
1 January 1950
Age
76 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actress, Composer, Producer
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.4
The Good Lie
(2014)
5.8
Summer Camp
(2024)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Year
All
2024
2014
All
2
Films
2
Actor
2
5.8
Summer Camp
Summer Camp
Comedy
2024, USA
7.4
The Good Lie
The Good Lie
Drama
2014, USA
Watch trailer
