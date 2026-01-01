Menu
Maria Howell

Date of Birth
1 January 1950
Age
76 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actress, Composer, Producer
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

The Good Lie 7.4
The Good Lie (2014)
Summer Camp 5.8
Summer Camp (2024)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Summer Camp 5.8
Summer Camp Summer Camp
Comedy 2024, USA
The Good Lie 7.4
The Good Lie The Good Lie
Drama 2014, USA
